Taimur Ali Khan Steals the Thunder From Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aunt Karisma Kapoor

The photo featuring Kareena Kapoor, son Tamiur Ali Khan was shared by sister Karisma on her official Instagram account.

Updated:August 22, 2017, 4:34 PM IST
Image: Karisma Kapoor/ Official Instagram
The sweet and sassy mix of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor will be seen finally as they come together onscreen to promote an undisclosed brand. The most gorgeous lot of the Kapoor Khandaan has impressed everyone with their charming looks and adorable sibling love.

And fans couldn’t ask for more when Karisma posted this stunning photo on her Instagram account.

Awesome day shooting with the sis 🙌🏼💜#somethingspecial#comingsoon🔛🔜#brandshoot

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



In less than 16 hours of the post, it has already fetched over 95K likes and a flood of over 600 comments. The post clearly confirms what the fans have been waiting for since such a long time. In the photo shared, Karisma looks gorgeous in a blue cold-shoulder dress while Kareena flaunts her post-baby curves in a pink ensemble.

Karisma also posted a boomerang video and the internet is lauding!

Fun day at work 💕#sistersforever👭#loveyou

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



What came next was a click from the recent shoot. A groupfie that Karisma posted just some time back:




The little Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi looks adorable as he poses while siting in Kareena's lap while proud maasi Karisma clicks a group-selfie. In the pic, Karisma’s kids Samaira and Kiaan are also seen giggling of what looks like a great family love and something that can give everyone serious sibling bonding goals!
