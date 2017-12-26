GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch: Taimur Ali Khan's Swag In This Super Cute Video Is Just Unmissable

The entire Kapoor clan have gotten together at Shashi Kapoor's residence to celebrate the festival of Christmas and remember the legendary actor who breathed his last on December 4.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2017, 9:14 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/therealarmaanjain
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's royal baby Taimur Ali Khan is stealing all hearts with his cuteness overloaded. The little munchkin has been making news ever since his birth.

The popular star kid has once become an internet sensation after photos and videos of him celebrating Christmas were shared on social media platforms. Taimur along with Saif and Kareena joined his grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and uncles Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain in the Christmas celebrations at Shashi Kapoor's residence, who breathed his last on December 4.

The entire Kapoor clan looked all smiles as they celebrated the festival of Christmas together. However, the little Nawab received extra attention when he was made to wear sunglasses. Watch this adorable video here:

Courtesy: @KareenaKapoorArabFanClub

Karisma, Neetu Kapoor and Armaan also took to Instagram to share a series of family photos wherein little Taimur can be seen enjoying the attention.

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


With the grand lady 👵🏼 #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids💕💕#christmascheer🎄🎶🎄#familylunch

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


The 🌟 of the Christmas lunch ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on


Merry Christmas lil T 🎅🏻

A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on


