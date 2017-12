Watch: Taimur Ali Khan's Swag In This Super Cute Video Is Just Unmissable

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's royal baby Taimur Ali Khan is stealing all hearts with his cuteness overloaded. The little munchkin has been making news ever since his birth.The popular star kid has once become an internet sensation after photos and videos of him celebrating Christmas were shared on social media platforms. Taimur along with Saif and Kareena joined his grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and uncles Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain in the Christmas celebrations at Shashi Kapoor's residence, who breathed his last on December 4.The entire Kapoor clan looked all smiles as they celebrated the festival of Christmas together. However, the little Nawab received extra attention when he was made to wear sunglasses. Watch this adorable video here:Courtesy: @ KareenaKapoorArabFanClub Karisma, Neetu Kapoor and Armaan also took to Instagram to share a series of family photos wherein little Taimur can be seen enjoying the attention.