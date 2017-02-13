Taimur Ali Khan's Latest Picture Is Breaking The Internet

He made headlines when he was born on December 20 and is making news yet again after a recent picture of his has surfaced on social media. Yes, we are talking of none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin - Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

A recent picture of the baby boy which has taken the internet by storm, shows Taimur a little more closely than in the previous images. And just like Kareena said in one of her interviews, Taimur certainly is the 'most handsome man'.

On Sunday night, Taimur Ali Khan started trending again. Although, this time it had nothing to do his name. It was a close up picture of the baby with soft golden-brown hair, mesmerising eyes and Kareena's pout that had the internet talking.

An entertainment website SpotBoyE claims that actor Saif Ali Khan has confirmed in an exclusive interview to it, that the picture is indeed that of Taimur.

Take a look.

OH MY LORD 😭😭😭😭 TAIMUR ALI KHAN IS TRULY THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BABY ON THIS EARTH WE WILL EVER SEE ❤ MAY GOD BLESS HIM AND KAREENA AND SAIF ALWAYS 💋😭😍 A photo posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub ♡ (@kareenafc) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Here are Taimur's first pictures that were shared on Twitter:

Both Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted attending a music festival at the Mehboob Studio in Mumbai.