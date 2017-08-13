Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Spotted baby Taimur enjoying his vacation with mommy and daddy 😻🙌🏻💕 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

the beautiful parents Kareena and Saif spotted in Gstaad! 😍💕 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Bollywood's baby royalty, Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is back from his first international vacation.The happy family went to Gstaad, Switzerland to spend quality time with each other. And last night, they returned to Mumbai and were snapped at the airport.Taimur looked relaxed as his daddy held him in his arms. And as Taimur looked around and sometimes directly at the shutterbugs, it seemed he was in the mood for some fun.While Saif was dressed in formals, Kareena opted for casual black track pants.Many photographs from vacation have also surfaced on social media platforms. In one of them, Taimur was spotted in a stroller, enjoying a nice little walk perhaps.Kareena and Saif also surprised their fans as they agreed to get clicked with them.