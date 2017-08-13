GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Taimur, Kareena, Saif Are Back From Their Swiss Vacation; Little One Looks Relaxed in Daddy's Arms

The little royalty, Taimur, is back from his first international vacation with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2017, 10:36 AM IST
Bollywood's baby royalty, Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is back from his first international vacation.

The happy family went to Gstaad, Switzerland to spend quality time with each other. And last night, they returned to Mumbai and were snapped at the airport.

kareena-12Image: Yogen Shah

Taimur looked relaxed as his daddy held him in his arms. And as Taimur looked around and sometimes directly at the shutterbugs, it seemed he was in the mood for some fun.

While Saif was dressed in formals, Kareena opted for casual black track pants.

kareena-saif-13Image: Yogen Shah

Many photographs from vacation have also surfaced on social media platforms. In one of them, Taimur was spotted in a stroller, enjoying a nice little walk perhaps.

Spotted baby Taimur enjoying his vacation with mommy and daddy 😻🙌🏻💕

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on




Kareena and Saif also surprised their fans as they agreed to get clicked with them.

the beautiful parents Kareena and Saif spotted in Gstaad! 😍💕

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on




