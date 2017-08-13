Taimur, Kareena, Saif Are Back From Their Swiss Vacation; Little One Looks Relaxed in Daddy's Arms
The little royalty, Taimur, is back from his first international vacation with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
Bollywood's baby royalty, Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is back from his first international vacation.
The happy family went to Gstaad, Switzerland to spend quality time with each other. And last night, they returned to Mumbai and were snapped at the airport.
Image: Yogen Shah
Taimur looked relaxed as his daddy held him in his arms. And as Taimur looked around and sometimes directly at the shutterbugs, it seemed he was in the mood for some fun.
While Saif was dressed in formals, Kareena opted for casual black track pants.
Image: Yogen Shah
Many photographs from vacation have also surfaced on social media platforms. In one of them, Taimur was spotted in a stroller, enjoying a nice little walk perhaps.
Kareena and Saif also surprised their fans as they agreed to get clicked with them.
The happy family went to Gstaad, Switzerland to spend quality time with each other. And last night, they returned to Mumbai and were snapped at the airport.
Image: Yogen Shah
Taimur looked relaxed as his daddy held him in his arms. And as Taimur looked around and sometimes directly at the shutterbugs, it seemed he was in the mood for some fun.
While Saif was dressed in formals, Kareena opted for casual black track pants.
Image: Yogen Shah
Many photographs from vacation have also surfaced on social media platforms. In one of them, Taimur was spotted in a stroller, enjoying a nice little walk perhaps.
Kareena and Saif also surprised their fans as they agreed to get clicked with them.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Sridevi: 10 of Her Most Memorable Performances
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Taimur, Kareena, Saif Are Back From Their Swiss Vacation
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee