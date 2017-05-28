Take a Journey Through the Lives of Famous Sportsmen With These Films

Are you one of those who adores watching sports? Love those strong hockey hits, unbelievable goals, your favourite cricketer smashing a century, inspiring pep talk before an important game and the journey of a scrawny kid growing into one of the most famous sportsperson of the year?

Well, what better way to experience these than through the colorful lens of motion pictures. Docu-drama based on Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, released this week. The film has garnered appreciation from fans and critics. The personal and professional journey of Tendulkar inspired the viewers while taking his fans down the memory lane.

Here are few other films which will take you whirling into the world of sports, athletics, and recreation.

Mercenary: This Netflix original shows young Soane learns hard lessons about life, love, and success as he defies his cruel father and leaves New Caledonia to play rugby in France. This is directed by Sacha Wolff and stars Toki Pilioko and Mikaele Tuugahala.



Mary Kom: This film based on a true story stars Priyanka Chopra and is directed by Omung Kumar. It chronicles the journey of Indian boxer Mary Kom who overcame a disapproving father and other obstacles to become a world champion.

Pumping Iron: Starring the five-time Mr. Olympia winner Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film follows the then 28 year old’s progress as he competes for his fifth title. It is is a 1977 docudrama about the world of professional bodybuilding and is inspired by a book of the same name by Butler and Charles Gaines.

Cristiano Ronaldo: He has got magic feet, looks, money and millions of fans, but is that enough to keep him going? Directed by Tara Pirnia, this documentary profiles mega-successful soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo, offering an intimate glimpse into his personal and professional lives.

Full Out: After a debilitating accident ends her Olympic dreams, gymnast Ariana Berlin finds recovery and hope in the world of hip-hop and college athletics.