1-min read

Takes Time To Change Mind Sets: Feroz Abbas Khan

Feroz Abbas Khan talks about his web series Sex Ki Adalat.

IANS

Updated:September 23, 2017, 12:19 PM IST
Image: A still from the musical show Mughal-E-Azam, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan.
New Delhi: Director Feroz Abbas Khan, who has released a five-episode courtroom drama web series on sex education titled Sex Ki Adalat earlier this month, says a change in mindsets of people cannot be expected overnight.

The series, available on YouTube, covers taboo and debatable topics like India's obsession with male child, virginity, masturbation and menstruation, infused with scientific facts in the form of a courtroom drama.

"We believe that this series will trigger a thought at least in the viewers' mind and bring about a change. But then a change cannot come overnight. Mindsets take time, but if you don't even start having a conversation, if you do not even provoke the idea, how will change ever come about?" said Khan.

The creator-director is also busy with the musical Mughal-e-Azam, which was extended on public demand here.
