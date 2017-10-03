Tamannaah Bhatia Confident About Recreating Queen Magic in Telugu Remake

: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is confident that the magic of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen will be recreated in its Telugu version which was officially launched on Sunday.The remake, to be directed by Neelakanta Reddy, has been titled Queen Once Again."It's an exciting project and I love doing roles that talk about women empowerment. I'm confident we can recreate the magic of the original. At the same time, not make our film look like a frame-to-frame remake. We'll adapt it to suit Telugu sensibilities," Tamannaah told IANS.Ever since she saw the Vikas Bahl-directed Queen, she wanted to be a part of its remake."I wasn't even sure if it was going to be remade. What makes Queen special is that it's one of those rare women-centric films which succeeded in reaching out to everybody, across all sections of the audience," she said.Tamannaah starts shooting for the project from October 25.Queen is the story of the self-exploration of a young Punjabi girl, played by Kangana, who embarks on her honeymoon to Paris alone after her fiance calls off the wedding.Last week, the Tamil and Telugu versions of Queen were launched. The Tamil version, which has been titled Paris Paris, stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.The Kannada version, which has been titled Butterfly and stars Parul Yadav, has already gone on the floors.Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind is directing the Tamil as well as Kannada versions of the remake.