1-min read

Tamil actor Vikram’s Son Dhruv to Make his Kollywood Debut with ‘Varma’

Dhruv is going to make his debut in Tamil cinema and his father Vikram is quite excited about it.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2017, 11:36 PM IST
File photo of Tamil actor Dhruv.
Tamil actor Vikram’s son Dhruv is making his debut in Kollywood with Varma, the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Ace director Bala, who resurrected Vikram’s career with films like Sethu and Pithamagan, will be directing the film and he will be seen reprising Vijay Devarkonda's role.

Earlier, Vikram had said that Dhurv will enter showbiz soon and it was reported that Dhruv would make his acting debut in filmmakers Bharathiraja and Shankar's movies. Arjun Reddy was well received by audiences and gave Vijay Devarkonda and Shalini Pandey their big break. The makers hope the Tamil version also creates the same buzz.

Last year, Dhruv made a powerful short film based on child abuse within families titled Goodnight Charlie. Rumor also has it that Vikram took inputs from his son for his role in Iru Mugan.
