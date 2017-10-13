Tamil Nadu Govt Blinks First, Cuts Entertainment Tax to 8%

New releases are set to hit the screens in Tamil Nadu with the state government slashing the entertainment tax from 10% to 8% — a key demand of protesting film producers.The truce was reached after four days of negotiations between the AIADMK government and the Tamil Film Producers Council over the tax which was levied in addition to the 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on movie tickets.Film lovers in the state had missed out on seven movies last week when the industry bodies held back their releases to protest against the “double taxation”. The films that did not make to the theatres are: Vizhithiru, Uruthikol, Kadaisi Bench Karthi, Kalathur Gramam, Thittivasal, Uppu Puli Karam and Azhagin Bommi. The screening of actor Dulquer Salman-starrer Solo, released last Thursday, was stopped the next day.Film buffs are now eagerly awaiting the release of Vijay-starrer Mersal and Saif Ali Khan’s Chef.Earlier, the government had increased the 10-year cap on tickets to Rs 150 from the present Rs 120.According to the order, base price for multiplexes having more than three screens was increased to Rs 150. For multiplexes with less than three screens, the base price was said to be between Rs.106.30 and Rs 118.80. An additional GST rate of 28 percent will be added to the base price.