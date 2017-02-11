Tamma Tamma: Get Ready to Groove With Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

Tamma Tamma, the much-awaited track from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is finally out and as promised it is the party anthem of this year. The Bappi Lahiri composition, inspired by a Mory Kante song, was released in 1989 for Thaanedar and the latest recreated version of this hit number is peppy and will make you groove to its beat.

Featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan the song highlights their rocking chemistry along. Both the actors are good dancers and the moves are impressive. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who has earlier recreated Humma Humma for OK Jaanu.

The song featured Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and the classic 80's disco theme and the new song just has the correct feels and is surely going to strike a chord with the young audience.