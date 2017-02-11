Tamma Tamma: Get Ready to Groove With Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt
Tamma Tamma, the much-awaited track from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is finally out and as promised it is the party anthem of this year. The Bappi Lahiri composition, inspired by a Mory Kante song, was released in 1989 for Thaanedar and the latest recreated version of this hit number is peppy and will make you groove to its beat.
Featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan the song highlights their rocking chemistry along. Both the actors are good dancers and the moves are impressive. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who has earlier recreated Humma Humma for OK Jaanu.
Also Read: Varun- Alia Get Dance Lessons From Madhuri for Tamma Tamma
The song featured Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and the classic 80's disco theme and the new song just has the correct feels and is surely going to strike a chord with the young audience.
Recommended For You
- New 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Review: It's Not Going to Be Easy for Ignis
- Grammy Awards 2017: 7 Most Controversial Red Carpet Outfits Ever
- India Thrash Pakistan To Win 2017 Blind World T20
- When Rekha Paired Sport Shoes With a Linen Sari and Made a Classic Statement
- Grammy Awards 2017: Listen to The Nominees Before the Big Ceremony