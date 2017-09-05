GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Taylor Swift Files Trademark for Titles, Catchphrases from Reputation

Taylor Swift wants to use the lyrics from her new album Reputationon a ton of merchandise including t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewellery and bags. So, she has filed to trademark a bunch of titles and catch phrases.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2017, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taylor Swift Files Trademark for Titles, Catchphrases from Reputation
Image: Instagrm/Taylor Swift
Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift has filed to trademark a bunch of titles and catch phrases from her new album Reputation.

According to the documents, Swift wants to use the lyrics on a ton of merchandise including t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewellery and bags, reports tmz.com.

The line "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now" from her single Look what you made me do is one of the many phrases that Swift has got trademark for.

The move has reportedly been taken keeping in mind Swift's upcoming tour.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Road Ahead for Nirmala Sitharaman

The Road Ahead for Nirmala Sitharaman

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.