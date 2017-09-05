Taylor Swift Files Trademark for Titles, Catchphrases from Reputation
Taylor Swift wants to use the lyrics from her new album Reputationon a ton of merchandise including t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewellery and bags. So, she has filed to trademark a bunch of titles and catch phrases.
Image: Instagrm/Taylor Swift
Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift has filed to trademark a bunch of titles and catch phrases from her new album Reputation.
According to the documents, Swift wants to use the lyrics on a ton of merchandise including t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewellery and bags, reports tmz.com.
The line "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now" from her single Look what you made me do is one of the many phrases that Swift has got trademark for.
The move has reportedly been taken keeping in mind Swift's upcoming tour.
