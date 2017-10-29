News18 » Movies 1-min read 1-min read

Taylor Swift & Others: Pop and Rock Albums to Look Out for This November

Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Noel Gallagher and other artistes that you should tune into this November

Turn up the energy in November with the month's new rock and pop album offerings, including Taylor Swift, Noel Gallagher, Maroon 5 and more.

It seems like most of the music industry wants to work with Adam Levine and his band. Maroon 5's anticipated sixth studio album, Red Pill Blues will include collaborations with SZA, A$AP Rocky, Julia Michaels and LunchMoney Lewis. A deluxe version of the album will include five extra songs including the already-released Don't Wanna Know featuring Kendrick Lamar and Cold starring Future.Before going on a North American tour in 2018 (June - September), English singer Sam Smith will release his second album The Thrill of it All in early November. Smith's previous album, In the Lonely Hour won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Pop Vocal Album.Miley's father is proving she isn't the only one grabbing the headlines. Billy Ray Cyrus's upcoming album Set the Record Straight is 15 tracks of new music, updated versions and all-star collaborations. Featured performers on the album include Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Ronnie Milsapp, Bryan Adams, Glenn Hughes and daughter Miley herself.Swift's Look What You Made Me Do, the lead track from Reputation, has already set a new, darker tone for the singer's sixth studio album, her first in three years. Gossip, celebrity feuds, cryptic videos and social media have all contributed to the hype around this album, which is expected to break numerous records.Racking up his 11th studio album, English singer Morrissey remains typically outspoken and controversial in Low in High School, which will please his loyal fan base. The album is the first the singer has produced since quitting his former label Harvest Records in 2014 and subsequently signing with BMG.The ex-Oasis guitarist and singer, with his band the High Flying Birds, are set to release the followup to their 2015 album (Chasing Yesterday) this November. Entitled Who Built the Moon, the 11-track LP features performances from The Jam's Paul Weller and The Smiths' Johnny Marr.