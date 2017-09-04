Taylor Swift Teases New Song from Album Reputation, Titled Ready For It
Singer Taylor Swift unleashed the head-bopping teaser for a new song, Ready For It during a college football game between Alabama and Florida State on Saturday night.
Image: Reuters
Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift has unveiled a teaser for a new song, Ready for it, from her upcoming album Reputation.
The chart-topping singer surprised her fans by unleashing the head-bopping new snippet during a college football game between Alabama and Florida State on Saturday night, reports eonline.com.
During the game's pre-show, a one-minute clip came out that showed the two teams running onto the field with Swift's new track playing.
Credit: @Taylor Swift
In addition to the college football promo, the snippet was used in a new commercial.
Reputation, her sixth album, is due out on November 10.
