Taylor Swift's Reputation Track List Revealed; Hints at Something Big
Interestingly, the pop star has been out of media's sight and pretty quiet even as the release date of Reputation nears.
Image: Instagrm/Taylor Swift
The tracklist of Taylor Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation, is finally here and fans can't wait to listen to the full songs now. The highly anticipated and much-talked-about album of one of the biggest popstars comes after a gap of nearly two years, her last album being 1989, released in 2015.
After an online leak, Swift herself posted the names of all the songs on her 15-track album, out of which four lyrical versions are already out (Look What You Made Me Do, Are You Ready For It, Gorgeous and Call It What You Want To) along with two music videos (Look What You Made Me Do and Are You Ready For It).
Credit: @Taylor Swift
One song that has caught every fan's attention is End Game, as it marks the second collaboration between Swift and her very good friend and fellow pop singer Ed Sheeran. The two worked together in Swift's single Everything Has Changed, which was released on her 2013 album Red
Besides the four songs released so far, other interesting titles include I Did Something Bad, Don’t Blame Me, This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things and two songs with ellipses, the single … Ready for It and a new song titled So It Goes…
There are several fan theories going about the names of the songs and their themes. According to one fan theory, first seven songs of the album revolve around Swift's reputation and how it's been formed by the media and not herself, and the remaining eight songs are about her actual life.
Interestingly, the pop star has been out of media's glare and pretty quiet even as the release date of Reputation nears. Many believe that it's a classic 'mature' move by Swift as she wants her work to speak for itself and doesn't want to answer the 'Who do you dedicate this song to' questions anymore.
Reputation drops on November 10, a year after Taylor's two very high profile and public breakups with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, followed by the Kardashian-Kanye drama which made Taylor one of the most negatively talked about celebrity of the year.
The album looks like an answer to all her haters who thought that 'TayTay's party is over'. So expect some direct hits and sly digs at situations and certain 'drama queens' in case you missed it in the debut song.
