Taylor Swift's Video Director Mocks Kim Kardashian West

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swifts Look what you made me do video director Joseph Kahn took a shot at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, claiming the reality TV star and rapper had been "pro Trump" in the past.
Kahn responded to a tweet that read: "Kim Kardashian West slams Donald Trump: ‘My daughter would be better' as president."
"Pfft. She and Kanye were pro-Trump until I wrote Pfft," Kahn replied, reports ew.com.
He also posted a photo of Kanye standing with US President Donald Trump, captioning the photo with a reference to singer Beyonce Knowles's hit Formation, which Kahn and Swift were accused of borrowing from for Look what you made me do.
Pfft. She and Kanye were pro Trump until I wrote Pfft. https://t.co/BW2uVqhCui— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 1, 2017
