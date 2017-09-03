Taylor Swift's Video Director Mocks Kim Kardashian West

Pfft. She and Kanye were pro Trump until I wrote Pfft. https://t.co/BW2uVqhCui — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 1, 2017

Singer Taylor Swifts Look what you made me do video director Joseph Kahn took a shot at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, claiming the reality TV star and rapper had been "pro Trump" in the past.Kahn responded to a tweet that read: "Kim Kardashian West slams Donald Trump: ‘My daughter would be better' as president.""Pfft. She and Kanye were pro-Trump until I wrote Pfft," Kahn replied, reports ew.com.He also posted a photo of Kanye standing with US President Donald Trump, captioning the photo with a reference to singer Beyonce Knowles's hit Formation, which Kahn and Swift were accused of borrowing from for Look what you made me do.