GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Taylor Swift's Video Director Mocks Kim Kardashian West

Taylor Swift's video director Joseph Kahn says that Kim Kardashian West who said that her daughter can be a better President than Donald Trump used to be pro-Trump until Joseph wrote Pfft,

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2017, 8:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taylor Swift's Video Director Mocks Kim Kardashian West
Image: Instagram/ Taylor Swift official and Kim Kardashian West official
Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swifts Look what you made me do video director Joseph Kahn took a shot at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, claiming the reality TV star and rapper had been "pro Trump" in the past.

Kahn responded to a tweet that read: "Kim Kardashian West slams Donald Trump: ‘My daughter would be better' as president."

"Pfft. She and Kanye were pro-Trump until I wrote Pfft," Kahn replied, reports ew.com.



He also posted a photo of Kanye standing with US President Donald Trump, captioning the photo with a reference to singer Beyonce Knowles's hit Formation, which Kahn and Swift were accused of borrowing from for Look what you made me do.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: 9 New Ministers Take Oath, 4 Elevated

Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: 9 New Ministers Take Oath, 4 Elevated

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.