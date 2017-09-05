Happy Teacher's Day: 10 Iconic Portrayal of the Noble Profession in Bollywood
To celebrate the occasion, let's take a look at some of the most memorable portrayals of teachers in movies:
Image: Stills from Main Hoon Na and Mohabbatein.
The world would've been a lost place had there been no teachers to guide us. One of the most underrated but difficult profession enjoys its day on September 5 every year, as a mark to celebrate the birthday of India's second president, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who believed that Teachers should be the best minds in the country.
Hindi film industry has seen different types of teachers onscreen. This one profession has fit in every genre, from intense drama like Black to a lighter romance like Main Hoon Na, teachers in Bollywood has done it all. To celebrate the occasion, let's take a look at some of the most memorable portrayals of teachers in the film industry:
Amitabh Bachchan in Mohabbatein and Black: The true authoritative figure in Bollywood, Big B has essayed the role of a teacher in Mohabbatein as a staunch patriarch and principal of Gurukul, Narayan Shankar, preaching discipline and tradition. The actor also played Debraj Sahai, a teacher to a blind and deaf girl, teaching her to live life.
Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par: Ram Shankar Nikumbh, Ishaan's Arts teacher might as well be the most loved teacher figure in Bollywood. Nikumbh focussed more on out of the books, creative learning which made studies more fun. Also, the emotion connects he shared with his students was beautiful.
Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India: Strict, turmoiled and a visionary Kabir Khan was the ideal coach for National Women's Hockey Team. He made the team and taught them much more than just hockey.
Rishi Kapoor in Do Dooni Chaar: Santosh Duggal portrayed a very real side of a middle-class school teacher. An old school storehouse of knowledge, even teachers have to go through a lot in terms of their own family's future. This hilarious slice of life drama gave us an iconic teaching figure.
Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na: Every guy's favourite teacher, Miss Chandni taught chemistry in the most beautiful way possible. She set a benchmark for Bollywood in her own way and is still considered the hottest teacher in the history of Bollywood.
Boman Irani in 3 Idiots: He might not be likable but Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe was the true face of Indian education system. His traditional values might be too orthodox but then aren't most of our principals?
Archana Pooran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Who can forget the iconic Mrs. Briganza from Karan Johar's debut film! The stylish English literature professor believed in progressive teaching and well, love.
Jeetendra in Parichay: He plays the role of Ravi master ji and is completely different from the conventional teachers with his unique way of teaching.
Raaj Kumar in Bulandi: Satish Khurana takes up upon himself to teach the correct way of life to rowdy students. An encouraging figure, the character inspired many more films on the same line.
Vinod Khanna in Imtehan: One of the most encouraging teachers of all times, Pramod Sharma, leaves everything to become a professor and show path to not only his students but also his partner, Madhu.
