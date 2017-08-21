Teaser for the Season Finale of GoT Looks Intense, Hints at a Legendary Showdown

Finally, an intense teaser for the Season 7 Finale of Game Of Thrones is here and we can’t stay calm. The teaser shows an important conference being held at the Dragon pit and various characters from the show coming together to call an armistice in their war for the Iron Throne. A prisoner is also introduced at the Dragon pit by Jon, Podrick, Tyrion, Jorah, Davos, Brienne and Theon.This rendezvous features some characters meeting each other for the first time and for others like Cersei (Lena Headey), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) it is a reunion of sorts that goes all the way back to the 1st episode. Also, this will be the first time after Tyrion killed his father that he will be face to face with his sibling.In the finale, we sense another epic showdown coming our way as Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) is seen leading the Unsullied and Dothrakis into battle where they are seen standing across Jaime Lannister along with Ser Bronn of Blackwater at the Highgarden. The army is seen staring across to Jaime Lannister who is standing alongside Ser Bronn of Blackwater at Highgarden. The million-dollar question being that are the Unsullied out to destroy the Lannisters or are attempting to starve them?We also see an ominous Sansa, walking the battlements of Winterfell looking like grim-reaper hinting towards either her death or Arya’s.The trailer ends with the typical words of Jon Snow "There's only one war that matters and it is here." Strangely, the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen was nowhere to be seen in the trailer.The season finale of Game of Thrones Season 7 will air on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday night.