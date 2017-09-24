Teaser Of Abhay Deol's Maiden Tamil Film Released

: The teaser of actor Abhay Deol's maiden Tamil Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, in which he plays King Vikramadithiyan, was released on Saturday.The 1 minute 13 seconds teaser introduces us to a secret society called Illuminati, a powerful organisation that's been around for 500 years.Nobody is aware of the members of this secret society.It's said that they've been secretly pulling the strings for nearly 1700 years.Towards the end of the teaser, we get a glimpse of Abhay Deol, and he can be seen as King Vikramadithiyan.The film stars Ashwin Kakumanu, Guru Somasundaram and Aishwarya Rajesh.Abhay is co-producing the film, which is directed by Rathindran R. Prasad."He was so impressed with the script that he decided to come on board as the co-producer. The kind of encouragement we got from him was amazing," said Prasad.He also clarified Abhay play a cameo in the film."He plays a full-length character; a king called Vikramadityan, and he will dub his own lines in Tamil. He will be seen in the flashback portion which has a period set-up. It's a road action thriller laced with fantasy," he said, adding Abhay lost ten kg for a toned look.