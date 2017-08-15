Teaser of India's First Space Film Tik Tik Tik Is Out

The teaser of Jayam Ravi's upcoming Tamil space film Tik Tik Tik was unveiled on Monday.Going by the visuals, Ravi and his team are sent to space to stop a 200 kiloton missile from reaching Earth.The visuals are well complemented by D. Imman's zany score.The film, which is on the verge of completion, marks the reunion of Ravi and director Shakti Soundar Rajan after last year's Tamil zombie thriller Miruthan.Tipped to be a race-against-time thriller, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Singaporean actor Aziz Aaron.Talking about the film, Shakti said: "We have explored the space genre in a commercial set up. It's very challenging to engage audience when the story shifts to space as there are not too many elements to play with. Our film has no romance and even the songs have been shot as montages but we have elements we think will appeal to everybody."