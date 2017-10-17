Tera Intezaar Trailer: Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan's 'Search For Love' Begins

Manzil kareeb hai with the 1st clue out! Check out the #TeraIntezaarTeaser with @sunnyleone directed by @WaliaRajeev https://t.co/GDfz7C80Os — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) October 16, 2017

The trailer of Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan-starrer Tera Intezaar was unveiled on Tuesday. Directed by Raajeev Walia, the film is a romantic thriller which stars Sunny and Arbaaz as crossed lovers.Just like the title suggests, the story revolves around the "search for love". All seems well in the lovers' paradise until one day, Veer (Arbaaz), vanishes from Raunaq's (Sunny) life and the story takes an ugly turn.The film also stars Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Richa Sharma, Gowhar Khan, Hanif Noyda, Bhani Singh and Aarya Babbar in key roles.Arbaaz took to Twitter to share the trailer. "Manzil kareeb hai with the 1st clue out! Check out the #TeraIntezaarTeaser with @sunnyleone directed by @WaliaRajeev," he wrote.Sunny also shared the trailer and wrote, #TeraIntezaarTeaser is out now. Watch me search for love with @ArbaazSKhan, directed by @WaliaRaajeev"."The film is slated to release on November 24.