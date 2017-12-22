Thackeray Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Bal Thackeray Will Give You Goosebumps; Watch Video

It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen.

Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray

Hearty Thanx to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Pansehttps://t.co/cYHRUkdJEu — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 21, 2017

On Thursday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced a biopic on Bal Thackeray. The film, which will chronicle the journey of the charismatic cartoonist-turned-firebrand politician, will see actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.The first promotional posters of the upcoming biopic were also unveiled by Uddhav Thackeray amidst a thunderous applause. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film is scheduled to release on January 23, 2019, the 93rd birth anniversary of Thackeray.Nawazuddin, who could not attend the event as he was away shooting in Mauritius, took to Twitter to share the teaser of the film with fans late on Thursday night.The actor wrote: "It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen. Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray. Hearty Thanks to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Panse. (sic)"The one-minute 43 seconds-long teaser begins with an intense scene featuring a young child crying on the streets of Bombay. The brief clip then depicts the two-phased riots which bloodied Mumbai in December 1992-January 1993 in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Mosque. However, the highlight of the clip is Nawazuddin's powerful entry as Bal Thackeray.(With inputs from IANS)