Following the incredible success of Kabali – the gangster drama which was released on July 22, 2016 – megastar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Pa Ranjith team up again for a Tamil film, which is also expected to be a gangster drama. If the recent reports are anything to go by, its shoot will begin on May 28. The film has now been titled Kaala Karikaalan. Actor Dhanush was quick to take to Twitter to unveil the first look of Kaala Karikaalan.

Even though the film opened to mixed reviews, Kabali was successful at breaking multiple records. It earned Rs 48 crore on the first day itself, and managed to leave Salman Khan’s Sultan far behind.

Released in over 4,500 screens across the globe, the film minted over Rs 600 crore worldwide, and emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2016.

Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Rajini-Ranjith collaboration will once again set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Kaala Karikaalan, which has been produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, is also expected to be on the lines of Kabali.

Rajinikanth will reportedly start shooting on May 28 in Mumbai, where most parts of the film will be filmed.

After Vidya Balan declined the project due to date issues, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has been finalised to be paired opposite Rajinikanth. She will essay the role of the 66-year-old superstar’s love interest in Kaala Karikaalan.

Pa. Ranjith's second sojourn with the Thalaivar is certainly packed with surprises for fans!