Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer Mersal Earns over 220 Crores in Three Weeks
Mersal has become the year's highest grossing Tamil-language film
A still of actor Vijay from Mersal.
After a crackling Diwali opening, Mersal ticket sales continue to skyrocket through the box office roof. The Vijay-starrer has raked in a reported Rs 220 crore in the three weeks that it has been playing in theaters, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil-language film of the year.
Vijay plays three different roles in the thriller-drama, which also stars Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha, and is directed by Atlee, with music composed by A.R. Rahman. The film had come under fire by the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which demanded the removal of certain dialogues which take a dig at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India.
Controversy, as it usually does, fueled curiosity, leading to record turnouts for the film's opening weekend as well as subsequent days. From its Rs 220 crores worldwide collection so far, from which more than Rs 150 crore was from domestic sales.
