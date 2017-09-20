GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thankful For Love, Criticism For Simran: Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta, who recently deleted his Twitter account, came back to thank everyone for the response he got for his latest movie Simran starring Kangana Ranaut.

IANS

Updated:September 20, 2017, 9:35 AM IST
Image: A file photo of Hansal Mehta, Still from Simran
Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had deleted his Twitter account, has returned to the social networking platform and thanked viewers for loving as well as panning his latest movie Simran.

After Mehta deleted his account, Twitteratis went on a guessing spree as to what could have led to his decision -- the average response to "Simran" or something else.

But Mehta returned to the platform on Tuesday, and clarified: "Since so many people are speculating about me deleting my twitter account, here I am."



"Thankful for both the love and criticism coming our way. 'Simran' is an unconventional film about an unusual character. I'm very proud of it," he wrote in another tweet.



"Simran", starring Kangana Ranaut, is about a free-spirited and strong woman.

While Kangana caused a buzz in the media with her bold confessions in interviews ahead of the release of Simran, the film itself was mired in controversy since the launch of its poster when writer Apurva Asrani had slammed the actress for taking the co-writer credit in the film.
