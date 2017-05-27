Thankfully, No One Put Me in Brother's Zone: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who will soon be seen in the film Behen Hogi Teri, says he has never been put in a brother's zone by any woman in whom he has even remotely been interested in.

The film's story revolves around a man who falls in love with his childhood friend and neighbour, but the twist is that the girl treats him as nothing more than a neighbour or a brother.

Asked if he has faced such a situation ever in real life, Rajkummar said: "No, thankfully no one put me in brother's zone. But I have seen some of my friends who got into friend zone and bro-zone... It's heartbreaking, man."

On his part, Rajkummar says he doesn't look at strange women as a sister or potential lover.

"As an individual, when I look at a girl who is a stranger, I look at her as a human being first. Instantly, I do not think about making her my sister or lover. Equations develop with time. But I have respect for all genders - whether it is male or female," said the National Award winning actor.

Known for his intense performance in films like Shahid, Citylights and Trapped, this is the first time that Rajkummar has tried the comedy genre.

Talking about it, he said: "I quite enjoyed performing. Getting the comic timing correct is important, but it should also look effortless. It's fun to be funny. One of the reasons why I did the film was to explore this genre."

In the Ajay Pannalal-directed Behen Hogi Teri, Rajkummar has worked with Shruti Hassan. He says he had a gala time.

"Shruti is very talented and an easy person to work with. We had a lot of fun during the shooting of the film in Lucknow. Since the script is well-written and very quirky, filming it was easy and fun," he said.

The film will release on June 9.