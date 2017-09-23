That's My Kid: Tyga On Kylie Jenner's Baby

: Shortly after it was reported that the reality TV pesonality Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with beau Travis Scott (II), rapper Tyga took to social media to say that he might be the father.Tyga, who has been rumoured to be dating Kylie's look-alike Kamilla Osman, took to his Snapchat account on Friday to respond to Kylie's pregnancy news, reports aceshowbiz.com.In a now-deleted post, the rapper captioned a screenshot of a news article about Kylie's pregnancy."Hell nah thats my kid," he wrote adding a series of purple devil emoticon.Tyga and Kylie were in an on-and-off relationship for more than three years. They kept their romance under the radar, and went public shortly before her 18th birthday. Their relationship sparked controversy in the tabloids, because of the age difference, and they were reportedly dating since Kylie was 16.The rapper and the "Life of Kylie" star officially called it quits before she started dating Travis in April.