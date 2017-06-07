Unlike his contemporaries, veteran actor Anupam Kher has found immense success by being extremely versatile in his craft. Whether it is the films or plays that he has been featured in, Kher has done a variety of roles. Interestingly, the actor will now play former Indian PM Manmohan Singh - a character which will add to the wide range of roles on his resume.

Kher will play former PM in a forthcoming political drama based on a memoir by Sanjay Baru, Manmohan Singh’s media advisor.

Kher took to his official Twitter account to share the first look. He captioned the first look - which shows his uncanny resemblance with former PM - with the caption that read, "To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:)"

Titled after the book - The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making And Unmaking of Manmohan Singh - the film is being directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, produced by Sunil Bohra of Bohra Bros banner.

A report in the Economic Times said the movie is expected to be released in December 2018, months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the book, Baru had said that Manmohan Singh had been “defanged” by the Congress party with party chief Sonia Gandhi deciding on key appointments to the Cabinet and to the Prime Minister’s Office as he seemed to “surrender” to her and to the alliance partners in the UPA government. Baru, PM’s media adviser between 2004 and 2008, said Singh had told him that there could not be two centres of power.

Kher was last seen in Naam Shabana, and will be soon seen in Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.