The Big Bang Theory, Keeping Up with the Kardashians And Other TV Shows That Turn 10 in 2017

It is true that all good things must come to an end and also that there have been some TV shows that have ended a long time back, but ended on the right note. Here is a list of 10 shows that will turn 10 in 2017. Be ready to go on a nostalgia trip. We are sure that after going through the list, you would just want to grab your popcorn and go on binge watching your favourite shows starting from season 1 till its end.

The Big Bang Theory

Currently running in its 10th season, The Big Bang Theory has come a long way and is still ruling the rating charts as well as our hearts. The show revolves around geeky and socially awkward physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali. The show also features characters like the aspiring actress Penny (Leonard's wife), microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski (Howard's wife) and neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler(Sheldon's wife).

The popularity of the show prompted its makers to launch a spin-off series that is centred around the childhood of the show's most quirky character Sheldon Cooper.

iCarly

The series focused on teenager Carly Shay, who starts her own web series called iCarly with her best friends Sam Puckett and Freddie Benson. The show was quite different as compared to other American teen sitcoms as it talked about video sharing website at a time when making YouTube videos was not that popular. This show will definitely bring back your most cherished old memories.

Phineas and Ferb

This was definitely one of the animated musical comedy show which featured two step brothers Phineas and Ferb who take on dangerous construction projects during their 104 days summer break which results in hilarious adventures in their lives. The show also involved Perry the platypus, their beloved pet who works as a secret agent for an all-animal government organisation and cautiously slips away, using one of many hidden tunnels to a secret underground base. Remember the iconic dialogue from the series when Doofenshmirtz cries out when his plans are foiled again by Perry "Curse you, Perry the Platypus!"

Chuck

Image: A YouTube Grab

The show featured Zachary Levi in the lead donning the titular role of Chuck Bartowski. The series begins when receives an encoded e-mail from an old college friend Bryce now working for the CIA and he is recruited by them to help thwart assassins and international terrorists as he now possesses the sole surviving copy which is embedded in his mind via encoded images. The show aired for five seasons despite having dipped ratings as its fans mounted a successful campaign to encourage NBC to renew the show.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Whether you love them or hate them, they have managed to create quite a following for themselves despite being unknown when the show started out. But now they rule every magazine cover as well as the television. The media is prying for tiny little details about their private lives. The show mainly focused on their personal and professional lives.

Mad Men

The series is initially set in the 1960s and moves through 1970s by the conclusion of season seven. It focuses on Don Draper, the creative director and junior partner of Sterling Cooper Advertising Agency and the people in his personal and professional lives. It has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, acting, and historical authenticity and has also won many awards, including 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes.

Wizards of Waverly Place

This show made Selena Gomez a household name before she became a pop sensation. The series follows the mad adventures of three wizard siblings Alex Russo, Justin Russo and Max Russo who possess magical powers as their dad, a wizard married their mum, a human. Its series finale made the history of being the most watched series finale in Disney Channel's history with a record-breaking 10 million viewers approximately.

Cory in The House

Image: Youtube/ screen grab from theme song of Cory In The House

The show was a spin-off of the popular show That's So Raven and featured Raven's brother Cory in the titular role. The show starts with Cory moving to Washington D.C. along with this his father Victor Baxter as he gets a new job in the White House as the official head. The episodes always show Cory getting into some crazy situation and how he finds a way to get out of it.

Skins

It features a group of teenagers and their daily struggles in lives. It also focused on explored issues like depression, eating disorders, bipolar disorders, dysfunctional families, bullying, gender, abuse, drugs etc. It was quite different in its narrative as it replaced its lead cast every two years.

Gavin and Stacey

The show focussed on the romance between the leads, Gavin who lives with his parents and Stacey who lives with her widowed mother. It projected mainly on the key moments in their relationship, their first meeting, their engagement, their marriage, their brief split up and they trying to conceive. The show's finale on the following New Year's Day was the fifth most watched programme on that day. It won a BAFTA Audience Award British Comedy Awards Best TV Comedy Award, both in 2008.