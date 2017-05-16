DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
The Big Bang Theory Star Jim Parson Marries Longtime Partner Todd Spiewak
Image: Instagram/Jim Parson
New York The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Todd Spiewak.
The 44-year-old actor, who plays the quirky astrophysicist, Sheldon Cooper in the CBS show, got hitched to the graphic designer on May 13, reported Page Six.
Last year, the couple celebrated their 14 years together and Parsons wrote on Instagram, alongside a Spiewak's photo singing in a microphone, "I met this guy... 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.
The actor also shared the images from the ceremony on his Instagram account.
Reception, first dance... (have to say thank you to #anniepsaltiras who was supposed to just be a guest but worked really hard to help us get the @tomford tuxes we loved so much AND she tied the bow ties of several guests that night. Annie is a champ and we love her ❤️) photos by @ambergressphotography (why can't I figure out how to tag @melissamcneeley and @doan_ly ??? Oh yeah, cuz I'm old. 👌)
Parsons came out as gay in the year 2012 and revealed he was in a ten-year-relationship. In an interview in 2014 with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor said he was in no hurry to get married.
