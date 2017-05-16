New York The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Todd Spiewak.

The 44-year-old actor, who plays the quirky astrophysicist, Sheldon Cooper in the CBS show, got hitched to the graphic designer on May 13, reported Page Six.

Last year, the couple celebrated their 14 years together and Parsons wrote on Instagram, alongside a Spiewak's photo singing in a microphone, "I met this guy... 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.

The actor also shared the images from the ceremony on his Instagram account.

Parsons came out as gay in the year 2012 and revealed he was in a ten-year-relationship. In an interview in 2014 with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor said he was in no hurry to get married.