The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Launches Production Company

: The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has launched a production company Yes, Norman Productions.Her company has entered an exclusive multi-year pod (production overall deal) with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the blockbuster comedy series, reports deadline.com.Under the pact, Cuoco will develop original television projects for broadcast, cable, SVOD (streaming or subscription video on demand) and digital platforms via WBTV, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation and WBTVG's digital venture Blue Ribbon Content.The company's first project is The Flight Attendant, which is a limited series based on the Chris Bohjalian novel.Cuoco is slated to star in and executive produce the project, which is about a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room in Dubai, next to a dead man, with no recollection of the night before.It unveils a story of memory, the giddy pleasures of alcohol and the devastating consequences of addiction, and of murder far from home."I read The Flight Attendant and was hooked immediately!. Warner Bros. Television is my extended family and I'm so excited to work together and bring this amazing book to life with them," Cuoco said.Kaley Cuoco launches production company