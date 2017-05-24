The Black Prince Trailer: Shabana Azmi, Satinder Sartaaj Unite For a Grand Period Drama

The first trailer of Shabana Azmi’s film, Black Prince, was unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Based on the story of Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last king of Punjab, the film marks the acting debut of singer-composer Satinder Sartaaj.

While Sartaaj plays the titular role, Shabana plays Rani Jindan, the exiled king's mother.

The film, set for an international release on July 21, delves deep into Duleep's relationship with Queen Victoria and his struggle to reclaim his throne during British reign in India. The film also sheds light into his upbringing as an aristocrat in the UK and his subsequent conversion to Christianity under the influence of his foster parents.

The Black Prince also stars Jason Flemyng, Amanda Root, Keith Duffy, David Essex OBE and Rup Magon in key roles.