The Brave Is A Very Diverse Show: Mike Vogel

: American actor Mike Vogel says his American drama series The Brave is very diverse in nature and focuses on sending out a positive message."The first thing that attracted me to the show is that I come from a military family. So, it was an honour for me to be able to do their stories justice, and hopefully to accurately portray them and honour them," said Vogel.The Brave is about the complex world of military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines. The show will premiere in India on AXN on September 30 along with the US."We are a very diverse show with people in the cast from many different ethnic and religion background...There are bad stuff happening all around the world right now I think it is having an effect on people and they are pulling themselves together with humanity. I think our little military unit exemplifies that."The show also stars like Anne Heche, Demetrius Grosse and Sofia Pernas.