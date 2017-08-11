The Crown Season 2 First Look Hints at More Turbulent Times For The Queen

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

The Crown is back and this time it's looking more secretive, dark and revealing!Netflix has released the first look at the second series of Peter Morgan's royal drama The Crown. The upcoming series will debut on Friday, December 8 in all territories where Netflix is available.The Crown tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, as the fragile social order established after the Second World War breaks apart. Based on the award-winning play, The Audience, the series reunites creator/writer Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon) with director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) and producer Andy Harries (The Queen).Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.The Crown continues to chronicle the major political and global events that have defined and shaped the second half of the twentieth century - a series that is unprecedented in its scale, ambition and creative vision.