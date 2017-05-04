The Dark Tower Trailer: It's Idris Elba vs Matthew McConaughey In This Dystopian Tale

The trailer of the much-anticipated film The Dark Tower is finally out and it is as twisted as the novel. Based on the gritty series by Stephen King by the same name, the film stars Idris Alba and Matthew McConaughey. The trailer shows young Jake Chambers (Legends’ Tom Taylor) explaining his visions of the Gunslinger (Idris Elba) and the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) to a child psychologist who tells him they’re just dreams. However, Chamber's nightmares become real when Mid-World dimension opens and he comes face to face with both - The Gunslinger and The Man In Black. The fight to save the world begins.

While Stephen King wrote a sprawling eight-book series, the film actually a sequel to the entire series and not an adaptation. The novels follow Roland Deschain (aka the Gunslinger), through a fantastic feudal society, as he quests to discover the Dark Tower, which is said to connect various universes together.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, The Dark Tower is scheduled to release on August 4th, 2017.

