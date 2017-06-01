The Fakir Of Venice Trailer: Farhan Akhtar's Supposed Debut Looks Too Interesting

What was supposed to be Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood debut, will finally see the light of the day after nine years of its completion. The Fakir Of Venice, directed by Anand Surapur, features Farhan alongside Annu Kapoor. The makers have now unveiled the film's trailer and even though the release date hasn't been mentioned yet, the trailer hints at an approaching release.

Farhan plays a free-spirited man, who has taken up the responsibility of looking for an enigmatic fakir, in order to fulfill a demand by an Italian art gallery which wishes to make an installation of an intriguing Indian figure. His character travels across the country and ends up finding a rather slim-looking Annu's character. And soon the movie turns from a slice-of-life to a dark and gritty film in nature.

Over the course of this journey, Farhan looks the charming man that he is and a young Annu perfectly fits the bill as an interesting fakir. What's even more interesting is to see the two share quite a warm camaraderie onscreen.

Based on a real-life experience, the film has been written by Homi Adjania and the music has been composed by AR Rahman.