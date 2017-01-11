Ghazi The Attack Trailer: Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu Bring To Life A Lesser-known War Story
Image: Twitter/ Ghazi The Attack
The trailer of The Ghazi Attack is finally out! Touted to be India's first underwater film, the story revolves around naval officers of the Indian Submarine S2, who had to remain underwater for a classified mission. The Indian Submarine S-21 is known for destroying the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters with the ambition of destroying INS Vikrant and conquering the Visakhapatnam port on the eastern coast of India in 1971.
Starring Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release on February 17. It is jointly produced by AA Films and Dharma Productions and is made in both Hindi and Telugu. This film is particularly an important one for the lovers of Hindi cinema as it marks Om Puri's final contribution to the film industry.
Rana Daggubati also took to Twitter a day before and introduced various characters from the film.
Rana Daggubati as Lt. Commander Arjun Varma
The Ghazi Attack character look. @MatineeEnt @PVPCinema @RanaDaggubati @DharmaMovies @KaranJohar @Taapsee #TheGhaziAttackTrailerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/SCSGCa8KFS
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 10, 2017
Taapsee Pannu as Ananya
The Ghazi Attack character look. @MatineeEnt @PVPCinema @RanaDaggubati @DharmaMovies @KaranJohar @Taapsee #TheGhaziAttackTrailerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/FCsoxgHf04
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 10, 2017
Kay Kay Menon as Captain Rann Vijay Singh
The Ghazi Attack character look. @MatineeEnt @PVPCinema @RanaDaggubati @DharmaMovies @KaranJohar @Taapsee #TheGhaziAttackTrailerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/qdrWA519MJ
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 10, 2017
Atul Kulkarni as Devaraj
The Ghazi Attack character look. @MatineeEnt @PVPCinema @RanaDaggubati @DharmaMovies @KaranJohar @Taapsee #TheGhaziAttackTrailerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/JkROdCmzcl
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 10, 2017
Recommended For You
- #SupportVirender Sehwag Wins Hearts With His Tweet In Support Of Indian Soldiers
- GorgeousDisha Patani Goes Topless For Daboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot
- Plucky Brit Gets Revamped2017 Triumph Street Triple S, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS Launched in UK
- #ObamaFarewellBarack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President
- Ranji Trophy LiveRanji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 2