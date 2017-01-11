The trailer of The Ghazi Attack is finally out! Touted to be India's first underwater film, the story revolves around naval officers of the Indian Submarine S2, who had to remain underwater for a classified mission. The Indian Submarine S-21 is known for destroying the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters with the ambition of destroying INS Vikrant and conquering the Visakhapatnam port on the eastern coast of India in 1971.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release on February 17. It is jointly produced by AA Films and Dharma Productions and is made in both Hindi and Telugu. This film is particularly an important one for the lovers of Hindi cinema as it marks Om Puri's final contribution to the film industry.

Rana Daggubati also took to Twitter a day before and introduced various characters from the film.

Rana Daggubati as Lt. Commander Arjun Varma

Taapsee Pannu as Ananya

Kay Kay Menon as Captain Rann Vijay Singh

Atul Kulkarni as Devaraj