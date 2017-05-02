The House of Cards Season 5 Trailer is Finally Out!

The trailer of the season 5 for Netflix's House of Cards has been released with Kevin Spacey's President Frank Underwood giving an insight into the most disturbing idea for the next six terms.

For those who aren’t aware of the political drama, it will debut on May 30. The drama which features Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks, and Joel Kinnaman in key roles has won six Emmys. Frank Underwood is a cunning politician who has – in the last four seasons – made it to the presidency by resorting just about anything.

"The American people don't know what's best for them. I do," Frank declares in the trailer's voiceover.

"One nation Underwood." Yes, that’s how the trailer ends giving a rather creepy feeling to the upcoming season.