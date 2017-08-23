The Hungry Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra's Film Is Much More Than What Meets The Eye

Ahead of the worldwide premiere of The Hungry at the Toronto International Film Festival, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. Co-starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra in lead roles, the film has been written and directed by Bornila Chatterjee. While the trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot line, it gives a glimpse of the thrills the drama has in store for the viewers.The film follows Tulsi Joshi, a widow and bride to be, who comes to her own wedding seeking revenge for the brutal murder of her first born son. Based on Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, the film is about the violence that exists between power and love and is more like a macabre fairy tale set in the elite circles of north India.Shah, who plays a key role in the film, said, "What really got through to me was that it’s a pretty accurate picture of the small town power elite in India where you have the sugar barons and the guys who make textile or landlords and there have been many instances of brothers gunning each other down, parents killing their children or vice versa. It was a sort of an attempt to understand people of that kind, and not pass judgment on them."While Shah expressed his understanding, Tisca shared how Shakespeare is always on the wish list of an actor. "You always sort of want to tick that box. There’s a sense of inherent power in my character ‘Tulsi’. She’s not emasculated or in any way angular or aggressive or the standard caveats of being strong. I think there’s a power source inherent in her. And I’ve heard people talk about parts like this but I haven’t really experienced it and I’m experiencing it now."The film also sees Neeraj Kabi, Sayani Gupta, Arjun Gupta, Antonio Aakeel and Suraj Sharma in pivotal roles.