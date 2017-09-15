The Kapil Sharma Show Expected To Be Back in October

Wish u a very happy bday @ishidutta lots of love n best wishes for #FirangiOnNov10 ;) come back soon. we need to start the promotion asap ;) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 26, 2017

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

Kapil Sharma fans have a reason to rejoice as The Kapil Sharma Show is reported to be back soon. Kapil Sharma’s comedy show gained popularity soon after its launch and witnessed many B-Town celebs appearing on his show to promote their upcoming movies. His long list of fans also includes the melodious singer, Lata Mangeshkar.A few days back Kapil had announced that The Kapil Sharma Show will be put on halt as he needs a break; however, the exact time of a possible comeback wasn’t specified citing his health issues. It is believed during the last few months, he had developed blood pressure issues owing to stress but now he is all better and all set to come back.“Kapil is totally fit now. He should be back from Bengaluru soon and by next month, The Kapil Sharma Show will be on floors again,” stated a source close to Kapil revealing that Kapil is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru and is on the road to recovery and is excited to resume the shooting for the show. The show is expected to be back on screens in October. Also his latest release, Firangi is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10. The actor-comedian is all enthused for the movie’s promotions.Simultaneously, news of Kapil and his fiancee Ginni’s break up has been in the air, but nothing has been confirmed so far by either of them. As per an insider, a female co-star is a reason for things going in the wrong direction for Kapil Sharma which the comedian is not ready to accept. "This team member has been working against Kapil's interests all the time. But he refuses to hear a word against her. He is so emotional that he won't accept that someone so close to him can betray him and work against his interests," told the insider.Kapil Sharma had announced his relationship with Ginni Chatrath via a tweet in March, earlier this year.Fans of Kapil Sharma would be once again happy for their favorite comedian to tickle their bones when he makes his comeback.