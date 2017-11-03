The Lion King Live Action Cast Announced; Beyonce, Donald Glover to Voice Nala and Simba

Disney has announced the cast for its Live action remake of The Lion King and the fans just can't keep calm. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film will see some of the prominent popular faces from the industry voicing the characters of one of Disney's favourite project. Known for not shying away from throwing cash to make a perfect team, Queen B, Beyonce, has been roped in for the project. The live-action is being directed by Jon FavreauThe announcement firms up a number of previous reports, including Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as the impeccably cast Pumbaa and Timon, respectively, John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villainous Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba’s mother Sarabi and John Kani as the wise baboon Rafiki. James Earl Jones will be reprising his role as Mufasa. Beyonce will voice Simba's love interest Nala.The hyena pack is getting an upgrade with some new and killing comedic talent. Eric Andre will play Azizi, Black Panther’s Florence Kasumba will play Shezi and Keegan-Michael Key will play Kamari. newcomers JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph will play young Simba and Nala, respectively.The original film, released in 1994, tells the story of Simba, a young lion who is destined to become ruler of the animal kingdom — only to have his villainous uncle intervene. The film won two Academy Awards, and in the decades since has become a modern Disney classic, earning theatrical re-releases in both IMAX and 3D.After the immense success of Jungle Book and Beauty and The Beast, Disney has a lot of expectations to fill and looks like it has already started doing the right job.