Legends and myths have found a profound space in the cinematic universe since its inception and given birth to some of the most thrilling adventures. One such fable is that of Egyptian Mummies and their curse, which has attracted filmmakers since the 30s when the first Monster franchise came into existence. Who can forget the iconic act pulled by Boris Karloff as the Mummy, followed by Lon Chaney Jr. and later by Eddie Parker? These actors gave a definition to a character considered a myth, which resulted in another successful and exclusive franchise by Stephen Sommers.

Inspired by 1932 predecessor, the new franchise had Rick O'Connell as an explorer who has to fight a resurrected corpse of Imhotep to stop the curse and save the world. While the first two films were received well, the third lacked the spark and eventually resulted in the end of the franchise. Now the mummy is back with a reboot and this time it's Tom Cruise who is carrying the weight of all the expectations.

Much darker and grittier than Sommers' series, the reboot is the first instalment in the Dark Universe film series, which aims to revive old monster-tales like Mummy, Frankenstein and Dracula among others. In the world which has been obsessed with superheroes and their spin-offs for more than a decade, Universal Pictures is trying their hands on a lost genre of Monsters who reigned the Box Office from 30s to 50s. The studio already has flashy talent lined up in front of and behind the camera for this expanded universe, including Johnny Depp as The Invisible Man, Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll, Javier Bardem as Frankenstein's Monster and Angelina Jolie as Bride of Frankenstein. The Dark Universe has a Danny Elfman-composed theme and a nostalgic trailer looking back at the days of Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney and Bela Lugosi.