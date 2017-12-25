The Pad Man Song: Akshay Kumar Introduces The Quirks of This Superhero

"I not study IIT, but IIT study me," says Akshay Kumar's character right in the beginning and sets the tone of the newly released song titled The Pad Man Song.Sung by Mika Singh and penned down by Kausar Munir, the song intends to introduce us to the Pad Man aka the man who develops low-cost sanitary napkins and is trying to ensure its availability and accessibility in remote areas to tackle the problem of menstrual hygiene.The song makes quite a few points about the character and sheds light on his journey from being called a madman to becoming a superhero of sorts. In an upbeat manner, the song also appreciates the character's marketing strategies.Featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in key roles, PadMan is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham and is slated to release on January 26, 2018.