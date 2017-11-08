The Post Trailer: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks Relive History in Steven Spielberg's Journalistic Drama

Meryl Streep is back being the woman of substance and this time she has Tom Hanks by her side. The trailer of The Post was released recently and it has got the movie buff all over the globe dance with excitement. And why not, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks are collaborating for the first time and directing them is none other than Steven Spielberg.The Post is a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.The film also features a supporting cast of names from TV and film, including Carrie Coon, Bob Odenkirk, and Sarah Paulson, while Silicon Valley’s Zach Woods appears as Daniel Ellsberg, the military whistleblower who was charged with conspiracy and espionage for sharing the documents.Given its subject matter, The Post is expected to feature heavily in the running for awards-season honors (Another nomination for Meryl indeed!) and the timing of a story about journalists challenging government corruption can be considered an unsubtle nod towards current goings-on in the US political landscape.Overall, the film looks like an anticipated watch and definitely award-worthy already. The post is set to release on December 22 in the US. Its release date in India is yet to be announced.