The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 11

The really tough movie quiz.

Updated:August 11, 2017, 8:31 PM IST
In PK, what is the name of the TV debate show moderated by Anushka Sharma's character Jaggu, where PK (Aamir Khan) and godman Tapasvi Maharaj (Saurabh Shukla) face off?

