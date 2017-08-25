GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 25

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 25

CNN-News18

Updated:August 25, 2017, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 25
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: August 25
In Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurrana plays Chirag Dubey, the owner of a printing press who authors a book under his friend's name. What is the name of his press?

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.