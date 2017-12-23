GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 22

Updated:December 23, 2017, 10:19 AM IST
In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) and her family go to the cinema for a movie because it’s playing a commercial during interval in which Sugandha’s mother has appeared. What is the commercial for?

