The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 23

News18.com

First published: December 23, 2016, 9:06 PM IST | Updated: 20 hours ago
In Dil Dhadakne Do guests are invited on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise to celebrate the 30th wedding anniversary of Kamal and Neelam Mehra (Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah). What is the name of the cruise?

