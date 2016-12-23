The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 23
In Dil Dhadakne Do guests are invited on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise to celebrate the 30th wedding anniversary of Kamal and Neelam Mehra (Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah). What is the name of the cruise?
