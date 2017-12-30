The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 29
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 29
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 29
In Baahubali: The Conclusion, Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) falls in love with Princess Devsena (Anushka Shetty) after he protects her from a group of bandits. What is the name of her kingdom?
| Edited by: Sameeksha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lasith Malinga Questions Selection Policies of Sri Lankan Team
- Jumanji Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson Action-Adventure is The Best Ride Out of 2017
- Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark in First Week
- Tiger-Disha, Sushant-Kriti, Anand-Sonam, Rajkummar-Patralekha To Ring In 2018 Together
- Akshay Kumar's Adorable Message on Wife Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Will Melt Your Heart