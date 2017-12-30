GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: December 29

Updated:December 30, 2017, 2:32 PM IST
In Baahubali: The Conclusion, Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) falls in love with Princess Devsena (Anushka Shetty) after he protects her from a group of bandits. What is the name of her kingdom?

| Edited by: Sameeksha
