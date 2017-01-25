The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 25
In Bajirao Mastani, what test must Ranveer Singh's character Bajirao successfully complete in order to qualify for the title of Peshwa?
In Bajirao Mastani, what test must Ranveer Singh's character Bajirao successfully complete in order to qualify for the title of Peshwa?
Recommended For You
- World's Tallest Building Burj Khalifa Dons Tricolour on Republic Day
- Virender Sehwag Shares Son's Sketch of MS Dhoni
- Vivo V5 Plus Review: Ups the Selfie Ante With Class
- Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan Tweets A Heartfelt Message For SRK
- Hero Motocorp and The Viral Fever Salutes The Indian Army Soldiers - 'The Real Heroes' Of The Country