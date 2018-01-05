The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 5
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 5
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 5
In Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan plays Raj Batra, the owner of a garment store in Chandni Chowk, whose wife becomes obsessed with sending their daughter to the most upmarket private school in the city. What is the name of the store he runs?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Upcoming Hatchbacks to Launch in India – Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Santro And More
- Tokyo's Tsukiji Fish Market Holds Last New Year Auction Before Closure
- Usain Bolt to Train 16-Year-Old Boy from New Delhi Slum in Jamaica
- Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor to Release on June 29
- Sunny Deol to Star in the Debut Film of Dimple Kapadia's Nephew Karan Kapadia