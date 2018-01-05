GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: January 5

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2018, 8:30 PM IST
In Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan plays Raj Batra, the owner of a garment store in Chandni Chowk, whose wife becomes obsessed with sending their daughter to the most upmarket private school in the city. What is the name of the store he runs?

| Edited by: Sameeksha
